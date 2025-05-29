JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Stock

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.91.

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $37.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.92. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 5.71%. Core & Main’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Core & Main will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Core & Main news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 41,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $2,118,292.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,977.60. This trade represents a 91.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Schaller sold 21,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $1,023,859.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,282.64. The trade was a 57.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,045 shares of company stock valued at $3,683,698 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Core & Main by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 854,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67,351 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in Core & Main by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 48,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 27,599 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after buying an additional 54,854 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,771,000 after buying an additional 171,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

