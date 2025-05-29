JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target to $180.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on WESCO International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on WESCO International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

WESCO International Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of WCC stock opened at $172.68 on Tuesday. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $125.21 and a 1 year high of $216.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WCC. Strs Ohio bought a new position in WESCO International in the 1st quarter valued at $5,036,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the first quarter valued at $455,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 210.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in WESCO International by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 309,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,001,000 after acquiring an additional 54,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Avenue Management LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 14,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International

(Get Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

