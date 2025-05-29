JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) to Overweight

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $89.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $73.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s previous close.

MSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.40.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

MSM stock opened at $82.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.74. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $68.10 and a 1 year high of $90.81.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.30 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 27,642 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,928,582.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,951,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,171,853.25. This trade represents a 1.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 412.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

