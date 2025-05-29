Just Group plc (LON:JUST) Insider Acquires £43,200 in Stock

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) insider Mary Phibbs bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.94) per share, for a total transaction of £43,200 ($58,197.49).

Just Group Price Performance

Shares of Just Group stock opened at GBX 148 ($1.99) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 140.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 149.91. Just Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 99 ($1.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 168.60 ($2.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported GBX 36 ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. Just Group had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 3.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Just Group plc will post 38.3510638 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Just Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Just Group’s previous dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. Just Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JUST. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Just Group from GBX 190 ($2.56) to GBX 200 ($2.69) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.69) target price on shares of Just Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Just Group Company Profile

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

See Also

