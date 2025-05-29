KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Stock Position Lifted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,234 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in KBR by 507.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of KBR opened at $51.47 on Thursday. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.89 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.72.

KBR Dividend Announcement

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on KBR from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $961,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,134.47. This represents a 23.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Articles

