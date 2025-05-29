KeyCorp Increases Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target to $135.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Encompass Health from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of EHC opened at $119.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $82.74 and a 52 week high of $121.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 4,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $498,974.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,422.38. This represents a 26.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 10,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.79, for a total value of $1,147,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,149,910.90. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,663 shares of company stock worth $16,034,082. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,953,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at $100,637,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth $77,944,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth $52,094,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at $50,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

