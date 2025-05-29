Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,599,600 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the April 30th total of 6,056,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 499.9 days.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of OTCMKTS AHODF opened at C$42.15 on Thursday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12 month low of C$29.36 and a 12 month high of C$43.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.11.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s payout ratio is 60.15%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

