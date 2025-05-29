Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.28 and traded as high as $1.42. Kopin shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 2,897,508 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on KOPN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Kopin from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $218.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 3.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Kopin had a negative net margin of 109.38% and a negative return on equity of 165.86%. The company had revenue of $14.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kopin Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOPN. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Kopin during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Kopin by 271.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22,316 shares during the last quarter. 30.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

