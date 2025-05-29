Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,165,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,859,000 after buying an additional 109,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,217,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,412,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 629,387 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 31,830 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 489,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin B. Kramer purchased 14,000 shares of Kronos Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $104,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,460 shares in the company, valued at $159,447.80. The trade was a 187.67% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $6.46 on Thursday. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $742.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.77.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.56 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

