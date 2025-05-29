Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ LARK opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.57. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $31.04. The company has a market cap of $168.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.28.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.48 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 14.51%.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

In other news, Director Michael E. Scheopner sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $30,218.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,300.84. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 44,058 shares of company stock worth $1,321,347 in the last ninety days. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 237,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 43,401 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 127,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 42,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Featured Stories

