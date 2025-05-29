LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 297.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,171,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877,125 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $8,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC increased its position in LegalZoom.com by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in LegalZoom.com by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in LegalZoom.com by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in LegalZoom.com by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in LegalZoom.com by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered LegalZoom.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LegalZoom.com from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

Shares of LZ stock opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.40. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $183.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

