LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Sold by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. trimmed its position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on LZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

LegalZoom.com Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.01, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.40. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $183.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.17 million. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

LegalZoom.com Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

