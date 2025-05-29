Linkers Industries Limited’s (NASDAQ:LNKS) Lock-Up Period Set To End on June 3rd

Linkers Industries’ (NASDAQ:LNKS – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, June 3rd. Linkers Industries had issued 1,900,000 shares in its public offering on December 5th. The total size of the offering was $7,600,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of Linkers Industries’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Linkers Industries Price Performance

LNKS opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58. Linkers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Linkers Industries

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Linkers Industries stock. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Linkers Industries Limited (NASDAQ:LNKS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Linkers Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Linkers Industries Company Profile

Linkers Industries Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of manufacturing, supplying, and selling connectors, assemblies, wire, and cable harnesses. It operates through the following geographical segments: Thailand, Malaysia, Switzerland, the United States of America, and Others. The company was founded on December 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Sungai Petani, Malaysia.

