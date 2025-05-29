Lionsgate Entertainment (NYSE:LION) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Lionsgate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $8.50 to $8.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Lionsgate Entertainment traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 141146 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LION. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lionsgate Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lionsgate Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Lionsgate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Lionsgate Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lionsgate Entertainment
Lionsgate Entertainment Trading Up 1.7%
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.07.
Lionsgate Entertainment (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.33). Lionsgate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 57.26%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lionsgate Entertainment Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Lionsgate Entertainment
Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.
