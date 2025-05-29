Lionsgate Entertainment (NYSE:LION) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Lionsgate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $8.50 to $8.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Lionsgate Entertainment traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 141146 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LION. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lionsgate Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lionsgate Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Lionsgate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Lionsgate Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lionsgate Entertainment

Lionsgate Entertainment Trading Up 1.7%

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LION. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Lionsgate Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lionsgate Entertainment by 60.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 36,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in Lionsgate Entertainment by 32.8% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares during the last quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lionsgate Entertainment by 11.8% in the first quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lionsgate Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Lionsgate Entertainment (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.33). Lionsgate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 57.26%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lionsgate Entertainment Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lionsgate Entertainment

Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

