Lithium Stocks To Watch Now – May 27th

Exxon Mobil, Rio Tinto Group, Albemarle, Eos Energy Enterprises, SolarEdge Technologies, ASP Isotopes, and Microvast are the seven Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of public companies involved in the exploration, mining, processing or supply of lithium, the lightweight metal crucial for rechargeable batteries. Because lithium is a key component in electric-vehicle batteries and energy-storage systems, these equities are often used by investors to gain exposure to the growing clean-energy and EV markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,283,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,523,930. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.01 and its 200-day moving average is $110.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $446.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of RIO stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.89. 2,834,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,183,863. The company has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $51.67 and a 52 week high of $72.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

ALB stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,695,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.86. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $49.43 and a fifty-two week high of $129.50.

Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.73. 14,821,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,756,951. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.11. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $7.36.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.22. 2,863,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,505,952. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $51.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.95.

ASP Isotopes (ASPI)

ASP Isotopes Inc., a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

ASPI stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,130,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,026. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. ASP Isotopes has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.24 million, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 3.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.44.

Microvast (MVST)

Microvast Holdings, Inc. provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Shares of Microvast stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.88. 9,537,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,928,136. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77. Microvast has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $4.32.

