M.T.I Wireless Edge’s (MWE) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports.

MWE opened at GBX 46 ($0.62) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 47.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £49.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.03. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 52-week low of GBX 34.50 ($0.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 70.90 ($0.96).

MTI Wireless Edge Ltd (“MTI”) is an international, specialist technology group focused on comprehensive communication and radio frequency solutions across multiple sectors and geographies, serving blue chip clients.The Company operates through three distinct divisions:• Antenna DivisionMTI is a world leader in the design, development and production of high quality, state-of-the-art, cost-effective antenna solutions for wireless applications, supplying both military and commercial markets.

