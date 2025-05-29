M.T.I Wireless Edge’s (MWE) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports.
M.T.I Wireless Edge Price Performance
MWE opened at GBX 46 ($0.62) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 47.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £49.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.03. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 52-week low of GBX 34.50 ($0.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 70.90 ($0.96).
M.T.I Wireless Edge Company Profile
The Company operates through three distinct divisions:
• Antenna Division
MTI is a world leader in the design, development and production of high quality, state-of-the-art, cost-effective antenna solutions for wireless applications, supplying both military and commercial markets.
