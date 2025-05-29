MacKenzie Realty Capital (NASDAQ:MKZR) & Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Financial Comparison

MacKenzie Realty Capital (NASDAQ:MKZR – Get Free Report) and Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

MacKenzie Realty Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.2%. Alexander’s pays an annual dividend of $18.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Alexander’s pays out 233.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alexander’s has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.0% of Alexander’s shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of MacKenzie Realty Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Alexander’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MacKenzie Realty Capital N/A N/A N/A Alexander’s 19.19% 21.45% 3.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares MacKenzie Realty Capital and Alexander’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MacKenzie Realty Capital and Alexander’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MacKenzie Realty Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00 Alexander’s 1 0 0 0 1.00

Alexander’s has a consensus price target of $125.00, indicating a potential downside of 43.26%. Given Alexander’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alexander’s is more favorable than MacKenzie Realty Capital.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MacKenzie Realty Capital and Alexander’s”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MacKenzie Realty Capital $21.78 million 0.65 N/A N/A N/A Alexander’s $219.89 million 5.12 $43.44 million $7.72 28.54

Alexander’s has higher revenue and earnings than MacKenzie Realty Capital.

Summary

Alexander’s beats MacKenzie Realty Capital on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MacKenzie Realty Capital

MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc. is a REIT which focused on investing in multifamily housing and office real estate properties located principally in the United States. MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc. is based in ORINDA, Calif.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO). We have five properties in New York City.

