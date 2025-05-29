Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,904 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.3% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 400,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,493,000 after acquiring an additional 25,146 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 168,318 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,603,000 after acquiring an additional 15,708 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.53.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $134.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.85 and its 200 day moving average is $126.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.