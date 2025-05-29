Man Group plc Buys Shares of 10,931 Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Get Evolus alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOLS. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 948,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 12,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $167,415.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,057.17. The trade was a 28.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $119,286.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,710.58. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,666. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Evolus in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Evolus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Evolus

Evolus Stock Performance

Shares of EOLS stock opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $599.63 million, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.11. Evolus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Evolus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.