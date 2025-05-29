Man Group plc Buys Shares of 17,196 Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Rayonier Advanced Materials

In other Rayonier Advanced Materials news, CEO Delyle W. Bloomquist purchased 63,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,794.80. This represents a 14.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on RYAM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Down 2.9%

RYAM opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $263.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.63.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.35). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

