Man Group plc Has $97,000 Stock Holdings in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,851 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TBPH. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 27,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 15,328 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 370,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,342. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TBPH shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $457.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of -0.10. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.34.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $15.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.08 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 78.18% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

