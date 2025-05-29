Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CART. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Maplebear from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

Maplebear Price Performance

Shares of CART opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Maplebear has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $53.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average of $43.59.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.86 million. Maplebear had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Maplebear will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Maplebear

In other Maplebear news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 5,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $223,449.93. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 484,292 shares in the company, valued at $20,616,310.44. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 8,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $338,332.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,646,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,491,321.60. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,415 shares of company stock valued at $643,103. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maplebear

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Maplebear by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maplebear by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

