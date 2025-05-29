MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 8.2% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) rose 8.2% on Tuesday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $20.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. MARA traded as high as $15.84 and last traded at $15.93. Approximately 18,573,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 45,031,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MARA from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Compass Point reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of MARA in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MARA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

In other MARA news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger sold 3,000 shares of MARA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 176,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,744. The trade was a 1.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $255,677.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,773,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,156,694.28. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,315 shares of company stock worth $2,322,961. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in MARA by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of MARA by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MARA by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MARA by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of MARA by 9.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $213.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

