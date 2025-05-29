MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,768 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in MasTec were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MasTec alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MasTec

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $331,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,490. This trade represents a 9.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $461,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,122,051.98. This trade represents a 7.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of MTZ opened at $155.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 138.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.57. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.96 and a 12-month high of $166.95.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTZ

About MasTec

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.