Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.05% of Matson worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MATX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter valued at $35,016,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter valued at $34,897,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 416,473 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after acquiring an additional 177,000 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter valued at $20,204,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 663,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,432,000 after acquiring an additional 117,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MATX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Matson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stephens reduced their target price on Matson from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Matson from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Matson Stock Performance

NYSE MATX opened at $110.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $169.12.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.07 million. Matson had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

Insider Transactions at Matson

In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $273,808.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,151.75. This trade represents a 19.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total value of $55,735.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,136.68. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,182 shares of company stock worth $1,606,286 in the last three months. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

