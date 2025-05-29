Maxim Group Has Lowered Expectations for Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Stock Price

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Maxim Group from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 231.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Intchains Group stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. Intchains Group has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $12.04. The firm has a market cap of $135.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $3.67.

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.15). Intchains Group had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $18.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.65 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intchains Group stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Intchains Group Limited ( NASDAQ:ICG Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 52,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Intchains Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. The company also offers ancillary software, hardware, and other products. It serves distributors. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

