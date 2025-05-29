Maytus Capital Management LLC Sells 7,500 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Maytus Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.0% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. HSBC downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.53.

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $134.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.85 and a 200 day moving average of $126.66. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

