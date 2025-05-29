MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Short Interest Down 58.2% in May

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 58.2% from the April 30th total of 18,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of MDIA stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14. MediaCo has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of -0.34.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.03 million during the quarter.

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. It also offers digital advertising, and events, which includes sponsorships, ticket sales, licensing, and syndication services.

