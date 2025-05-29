Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 573,037 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,566,000 after buying an additional 43,927 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mesa Laboratories

In related news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.91, for a total value of $2,602,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,887.67. This represents a 32.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mesa Laboratories Trading Down 8.9%

MLAB stock opened at $103.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $560.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.21. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.68 and a 52 week high of $155.12.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($1.10). Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 104.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.38%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment offers biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators, used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization decontamination, disinfection, and cleaning processes in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries.

