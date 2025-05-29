Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $113.20, but opened at $110.87. Mesa Laboratories shares last traded at $104.77, with a volume of 5,017 shares trading hands.

The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($1.10). Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 104.92% and a positive return on equity of 30.23%.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is -1.38%.

In related news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.91, for a total transaction of $2,602,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,887.67. The trade was a 32.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 501.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 427 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter worth $67,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.21. The stock has a market cap of $560.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment offers biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators, used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization decontamination, disinfection, and cleaning processes in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries.

