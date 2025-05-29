Metals Acquisition’s (MTAL) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank

Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Scotiabank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.08% from the stock’s current price.

Get Metals Acquisition alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Metals Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial lowered Metals Acquisition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MTAL

Metals Acquisition Trading Down 1.2%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metals Acquisition

Shares of MTAL opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Metals Acquisition has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $14.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Metals Acquisition by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Metals Acquisition by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Metals Acquisition by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

About Metals Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.