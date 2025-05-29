Millennium Management LLC Acquires 847 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Graham alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Graham during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,773,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Graham during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,726,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Graham during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,157,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Graham by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,424,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Graham by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,777,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Graham Trading Down 0.4%

Graham stock opened at $930.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $683.00 and a 1 year high of $1,015.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $937.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $927.59.

Graham Announces Dividend

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $11.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.29 by $0.35. Graham had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

View Our Latest Report on GHC

Graham Profile

(Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.