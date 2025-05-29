Millennium Management LLC Grows Holdings in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,220 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Artivion were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AORT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Artivion by 236.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Artivion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Artivion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Artivion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Artivion by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artivion Trading Up 1.7%

AORT stock opened at $29.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.36. Artivion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1,486.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $98.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.81 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AORT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Artivion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Artivion from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artivion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John E. Davis sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $356,511.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,248.58. The trade was a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 18,020 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $425,452.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 197,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,514.24. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,731 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

