Millennium Management LLC Has $4.57 Million Stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 93,307 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Autohome by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Autohome by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Autohome by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 108,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Autohome by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,718,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Autohome by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 347,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,018,000 after acquiring an additional 161,210 shares during the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Autohome Price Performance

ATHM stock opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average is $27.37. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $34.70.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

