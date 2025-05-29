Millennium Management LLC Has $5.41 Million Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,899 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Azenta alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,033,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,659,000 after buying an additional 26,929 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Azenta by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,577,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,894,000 after purchasing an additional 621,830 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Azenta by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,405,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,183,000 after purchasing an additional 447,292 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Azenta by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,317,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,922,000 after purchasing an additional 18,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta during the 4th quarter valued at $47,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Stock Performance

AZTA opened at $27.10 on Thursday. Azenta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $63.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average of $40.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised Azenta to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Azenta from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Azenta from $59.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

View Our Latest Research Report on AZTA

About Azenta

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.