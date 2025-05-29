Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $50.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Millicom International Cellular traded as high as $38.50 and last traded at $36.24, with a volume of 1113306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.89.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TIGO. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $37.30 to $37.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $310.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $31.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Millicom International Cellular currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Millicom International Cellular

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular Stock Up 0.5%

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter worth $263,401,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 5,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,578,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470,214 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,286,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,306,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter worth about $50,664,000.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average of $28.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Millicom International Cellular S.A. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Millicom International Cellular Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Millicom International Cellular’s payout ratio is currently 144.23%.

About Millicom International Cellular

(Get Free Report)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.