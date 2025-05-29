MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MNSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MINISO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. HSBC began coverage on MINISO Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.53.

NYSE MNSO opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.59. MINISO Group has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $27.71.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.85). The business had revenue of $609.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. MINISO Group had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 26.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MINISO Group will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNSO. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MINISO Group by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in MINISO Group by 579.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in MINISO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 17.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

