MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Kazazian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AVDL opened at $9.05 on Thursday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $875.49 million, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.57 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.53% and a negative return on equity of 93.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

