Mission Produce (AVO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 5th. Analysts expect Mission Produce to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $296.15 million for the quarter.

Mission Produce Stock Performance

Shares of Mission Produce stock opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $769.71 million, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73. Mission Produce has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $15.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 21,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $220,014.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,190.60. The trade was a 50.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mission Produce

Mission Produce Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the first quarter worth about $581,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 179.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 42,284 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 10.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 163,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 15,076 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 228.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 95,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 66,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

