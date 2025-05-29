Mission Produce (AVO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 5th. Analysts expect Mission Produce to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $296.15 million for the quarter.
Mission Produce Stock Performance
Shares of Mission Produce stock opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $769.71 million, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73. Mission Produce has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $15.25.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 21,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $220,014.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,190.60. The trade was a 50.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Mission Produce Company Profile
Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.
