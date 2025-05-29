Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,282 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 62.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCRI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.60.

Monarch Casino & Resort Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI opened at $83.43 on Thursday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $96.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.45.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $125.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

(Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.