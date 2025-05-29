Moody’s’ (MCO) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $550.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

MCO has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Moody’s from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Moody’s from $585.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Moody’s from $570.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.87.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO stock opened at $478.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $86.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.40. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $378.71 and a 12-month high of $531.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.22.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 29.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total transaction of $181,687.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,445,682. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Moody’s by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,562,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

