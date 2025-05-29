Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Makes New $48.63 Million Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 362,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $48,627,000. NVIDIA comprises 6.2% of Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $134.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.53.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

