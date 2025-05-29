National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NSA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $37.00 price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

NSA opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.20. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $49.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $188.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.65 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael J. Schall bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,240. The trade was a 200.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,081,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,737,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $23,134,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,679,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,208,000 after buying an additional 506,398 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth $13,354,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

