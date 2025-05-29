Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Receives $21.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Navigator in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Institutional Trading of Navigator

Navigator Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Navigator during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Navigator during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navigator during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Navigator by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Navigator during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVGS opened at $14.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Navigator has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $18.18.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Navigator had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $151.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navigator will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navigator Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

Featured Articles

