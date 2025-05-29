nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by JMP Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.49% from the stock’s current price.

Get nCino alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered nCino from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of nCino from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair downgraded shares of nCino from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Friday, March 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on nCino

nCino Stock Down 0.7%

NCNO stock opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -157.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.06. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $141.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.81 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nCino will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

nCino declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at nCino

In other news, insider April Rieger sold 7,881 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $164,397.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,181.92. This trade represents a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $49,385.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,108 shares in the company, valued at $617,791.32. This represents a 7.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,115. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in nCino by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in nCino by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in nCino by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.