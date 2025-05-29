Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd Invests $242.66 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,807,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $242,662,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 6.9% of Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.53.

NVDA opened at $134.81 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

