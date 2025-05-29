Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd Makes New $51.56 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 235,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $51,557,000. Amazon.com makes up about 1.5% of Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 70,423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,050,626.20. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $204.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

