Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CNTA. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNTA

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CNTA stock opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 21.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.41. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.15. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arjun Goyal bought 44,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $550,053.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,053.36. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $917,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,723.73. The trade was a 16.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,398 shares of company stock worth $2,551,442. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,954,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,973 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,364,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,854,000 after purchasing an additional 685,371 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 279.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,909,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,623 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,498,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 684,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,426,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,396,000 after purchasing an additional 710,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.