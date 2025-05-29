Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Get Hologic alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HOLX. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on HOLX

Hologic Trading Up 2.5%

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $63.71 on Tuesday. Hologic has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.21.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 19.72%. Hologic’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 5,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,781.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,781.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Hologic by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.