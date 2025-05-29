Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sprout Social

Sprout Social Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPT opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.42. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 40.94% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $109.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

In other news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 23,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $581,218.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,358.76. This trade represents a 35.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $832,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,417 shares in the company, valued at $154,347.77. This trade represents a 84.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,446 shares of company stock worth $2,644,639. 10.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1,319.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2,392.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.